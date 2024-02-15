Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $80,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

