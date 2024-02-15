Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,184 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Biogen worth $71,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $220.74 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.56 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

