Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,204 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Paychex worth $87,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

