Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $67,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

