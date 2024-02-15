Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $394.01

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 394.01 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.10), with a volume of 56297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.30).
Ricardo Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.84. The firm has a market cap of £262.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2,216.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58.
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.