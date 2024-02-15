Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 10,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.28. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 28.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 435,262 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

