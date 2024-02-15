Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $375,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,194,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,838. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

