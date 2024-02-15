RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

