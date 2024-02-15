RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Sells C$31,363.54 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,411. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.21.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

