RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Sells C$31,363.54 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UNGet Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,411. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.