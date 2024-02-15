Robert A. Bedinghaus Acquires 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Bedinghaus bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LCNB Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LCNB by 898.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

