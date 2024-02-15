Robert Hershberg Sells 11,597 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $726.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in HilleVax by 16.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

