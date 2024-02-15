Robert W. Baird Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $10.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 7,749,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,671. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after buying an additional 555,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.