Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Purchases $992,740.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.