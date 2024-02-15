Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.68. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.86. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,628. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

