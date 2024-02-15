Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
