Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 4.4 %

ROL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 1,265,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.