Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Standard Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SLI opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 25.41. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.38.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

