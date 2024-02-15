Roth Capital Weighs in on BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.74 EPS.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRTX. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 36,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.