Roth Capital Weighs in on BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRTX. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 36,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

