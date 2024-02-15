Roth Capital Weighs in on LCI Industries’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

NYSE LCII opened at $121.99 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

