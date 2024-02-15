Roth Capital Weighs in on Netlist, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netlist in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Netlist’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Netlist’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of NLST opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Netlist has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

