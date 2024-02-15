Royal Bank of Canada Increases Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.25

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.12.

Angi Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 297,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,264. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Angi by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

