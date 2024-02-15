Royal Bank of Canada Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $195.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

FANG traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.41. 448,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,979. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $174.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

