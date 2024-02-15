Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,768 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

