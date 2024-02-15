Royal Bank of Canada Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $172.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 843,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

