Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. 11,486,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,755,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

