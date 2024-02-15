Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$31.24 and a one year high of C$46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

