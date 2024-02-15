Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.73 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Safe has a market cap of $73.73 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00110847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.64461447 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

