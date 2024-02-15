Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $301,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $562.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.52. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.