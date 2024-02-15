SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $24,631.48 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,159.03 or 0.99981238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013395 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00171158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02585914 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,889.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

