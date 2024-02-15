Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $4.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

