Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $4.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SGMO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sangamo Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.