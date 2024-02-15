Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $82,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,868. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.