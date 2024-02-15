Scotiabank Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$225.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

Shares of TFII opened at C$196.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.08. The stock has a market cap of C$16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

