Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

