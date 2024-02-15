Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Shares of ABNB opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $157.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

