Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $788.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

See Also

