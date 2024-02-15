Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 267.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Seneca Foods by 244.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

