SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on S. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.