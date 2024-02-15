Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 268,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

