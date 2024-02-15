SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 365631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.
SFL Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
Institutional Trading of SFL
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SFL
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.