SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 365631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

