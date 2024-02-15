Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.80

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 1580494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.