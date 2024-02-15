Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3953 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE SHG opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

SHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

