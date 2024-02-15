Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Decreases By 7.0%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $156.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

