Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Decreases By 13.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADT Stock Up 0.7 %

ADT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 733,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,421. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

ADT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ADT’s payout ratio is 200.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

