Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Decreases By 13.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ADT Stock Up 0.7 %
ADT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 733,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,421. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
ADT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ADT’s payout ratio is 200.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.