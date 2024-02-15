Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Drops By 11.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 602,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

