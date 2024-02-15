Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Increases By 43.7%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $22,291,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,337,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arbe Robotics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,729,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 2.8 %

ARBE stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.