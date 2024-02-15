Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expands By 46.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTG. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B2Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in B2Gold by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.