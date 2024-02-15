Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expands By 46.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTG. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BTG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B2Gold Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
