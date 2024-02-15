Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Declines By 10.9%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CADL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 22,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

