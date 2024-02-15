Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Decreases By 31.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CETX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

