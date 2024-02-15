Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Rises By 8.7%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

