Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Decreases By 28.7%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.